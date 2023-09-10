China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday morning renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, Guangxi, Hainan, Taiwan and Sichuan, according to the meteorological center.

Some areas of the aforementioned regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to prepare for rainstorms and asked traffic management authorities to implement appropriate traffic control measures on road sections hit by heavy rainfall.

It has recommended the disconnection of outdoor power supplies at risk, the temporary suspension of outdoor operations in open areas and the relocation of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

The center has also called for carrying out checks on drainage systems of cities, farmlands and fishponds, along with the implementation of necessary measures to enhance drainage as required.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.