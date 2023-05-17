China renews yellow alert for thick fog

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some regions of the country.

On Wednesday, heavy fog is expected to affect coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula and Shandong Peninsula, as well as eastern areas of the Yellow Sea, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 meters, the center said.

Vessels sailing and operating have been advised to strengthen the lookout, control speed, and maintain a safe distance to ensure safe navigation.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.