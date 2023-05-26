UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For Thick Fog

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China renews yellow alert for thick fog

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

On Friday, heavy fog is expected to affect some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula and Shandong Peninsula, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 meters, the center said.

Vessels sailing and operating in affected areas have been advised to strengthen the lookout, control speed, and maintain a safe distance to ensure safe navigation.

China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow.

