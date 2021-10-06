UrduPoint.com

China Renovating 47,300 Old Urban Residential Communities

Wed 06th October 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:China has promoted the renovation of old residential communities this year as part of efforts to improve living conditions in old urban residential areas.

In the first eight months of the year, the country initiated the rebuilding and renovation of 47,300 old urban residential communities, official data shows.

The figure accounts for 87.7 percent of China's annual target, 9.5 percentage points higher than the figure at the end of July.

