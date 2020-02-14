UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 116 More Deaths In Coronavirus Epicentre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

China reports 116 more deaths in coronavirus epicentre

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday, but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day.

The central province's health commission reported 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases, the majority involving "clinically diagnosed" patients.

The province had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday.

Related Topics

China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

9 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

9 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.