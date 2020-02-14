China reports 116 more deaths in coronavirus epicentre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday, but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day.

The central province's health commission reported 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases, the majority involving "clinically diagnosed" patients.

The province had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday.