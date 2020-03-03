UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 125 New Virus Cases, Lowest Number In Six Weeks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

China reports 125 new virus cases, lowest number in six weeks

Beijing, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.

There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported -- all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries.

The number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for five days.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illness.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

8 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

8 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.