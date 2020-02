Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 on Monday, after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicentre of Hubei province.

Monday's death toll was a jump on the 97 deaths reported Sunday.

The commission also confirmed a total of 409 new cases in China, with most in Hubei.