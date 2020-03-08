UrduPoint.com
China Reports 27 New Virus Deaths

Sun 08th March 2020

China reports 27 new virus deaths

Beijing, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.

There were 44 new cases of the infection, most in the virus epicentre of Hubei province, according to the National Health Commission.

Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei, in Beijing and the northwest province of Gansu.

