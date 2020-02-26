UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 52 More Virus Deaths, Lowest In 3 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

China reports 52 more virus deaths, lowest in 3 weeks

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest figure in more than three weeks, bringing the death toll to 2,715.

All the new deaths were in the outbreak epicentre Hubei province, which accounted for 401 of the 406 new infections reported Wednesday, the National Health Commission said.

The number of fresh cases has declined in China, with multiple provinces reporting zero new infections in recent days.

Only five cases were reported outside the epicentre, the lowest in over a month.

But the disease, which originated in Hubei's capital Wuhan late last year and has infected over 78,000 in China, has now reached dozens of countries.

South Korea's death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, as the country's total number of infections rose to 1,146, by far the largest outside of China.

Italy -- which has reported 10 deaths and more than 300 cases -- has locked down 11 towns. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said the measures could last weeks.

While Beijing's containment efforts initially focused on monitoring and restricting travel within the country, concern is growing that cases abroad could reintroduce new outbreaks into China.

Authorities in the city of Nanjing quarantined 94 people on a flight arriving from Seoul Tuesday, after three on the plane were found to have fevers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Wuhan Nanjing Beijing Seoul From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

7 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

8 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

8 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

8 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.