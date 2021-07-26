China reports 76 virus cases, highest daily rise since January

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :China on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise since January, including 40 domestic transmissions prompting authorities to test millions in eastern Jiangsu province.

Beijing has a zero-risk approach to the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

It locks down cities and mass tests whenever small clusters appear.

Tens of thousands of people are under lockdown in Jiangsu's provincial capital Nanjing as authorities test the city's 9.2 million residents after an outbreak linked to its airport last week.

"Of the 40 domestic cases, 39 were from Jiangsu province and one from Liaoning," the national health commission said in a statement Monday, adding there had been no new deaths.