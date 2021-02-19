China reports current account surplus in 2020

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China reported a current account surplus of 298.9 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020 as the economy recovered amid effective epidemic control, official data showed Friday.

Trade in goods posted a surplus of 533.8 billion dollars last year, while trade in services saw a deficit of 145.

3 billion dollars, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In the fourth quarter, the country saw a current account surplus of 130.2 billion dollars, with a surplus of 193.6 billion dollars in the goods trade. Trade in services reported a deficit of 28.4 billion dollars in the last quarter of 2020, the data showed.