UrduPoint.com

China Reports First Covid Deaths Since Hardline Policy Eased

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China reports first Covid deaths since hardline policy eased

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :China on Monday reported its first deaths from Covid-19 since loosening its hardline containment policy, as hospitals and crematoriums struggle with an outbreak authorities say is impossible to track.

The country is pressing ahead with an unwinding of years of its zero-Covid policy, with people in one megacity now even told they can go to work if they are visibly ill.

Official case numbers are widely considered unreliable following the end of mandatory mass testing, while fears are mounting of a wave of infections in poor rural areas during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

Authorities on Monday reported two deaths from the virus in the capital Beijing, where fear of Covid has emptied streets and stripped pharmacies of medications.

Millions of unvaccinated elderly Chinese remain vulnerable to the disease. Accounts from strained hospitals and crematoriums suggest the true toll of the outbreak has gone unreported.

"Numbers don't tell the full story," Hoe Nam Leong, a Singapore-based infectious diseases expert, told AFP, saying he expected the real number of deaths was higher.

A lack of testing likely meant many infections were going unnoticed, he added.

Some hospitals were too full to admit patients while health workers may be downplaying Covid as a cause of death, Leong said.

"Individuals may die of a heart attack from the stress of infection. The main cause of death would be a heart attack, but the underlying cause is Covid." - Back to work - Authorities are nevertheless determined to press ahead, with the southern city of Chongqing -- home to around 32 million people -- becoming one of the first parts of China to let people attend work even with visible symptoms.

The Chongqing Daily newspaper reported Monday, citing a notice from municipal authorities, that "mildly symptomatic" state employees "can work as normal".

It marks a dramatic reversal in a country where previously a single infection could send thousands of people into lockdown.

The Chongqing notice, issued Sunday, also urged residents not to take tests "unnecessarily" or require people to show a negative result, with exceptions for facilities such as care homes, schools and prisons.

Local governments across China have generally encouraged people to isolate at home while recovering -- a major shift from the previous policy of forcing people into state quarantine facilities.

On Sunday, eastern Zhejiang province -- a major economic hub home to more than 60 million people -- said those with mild symptoms could "continue to work, if need be, on the prerequisite of taking personal protections".

- 'Three waves' - Visits to hospitals and clinics surged in the days following China's lifting of restrictions, though the World Health Organization said the virus was already spreading widely as "control measures... were not stopping the disease".

One of the country's top epidemiologists warned China was facing "the first of three waves" expected over the winter, according to comments carried Sunday by financial news outlet Caijing.

Wu Zunyou said the current surge would last until mid-January and mainly affect cities, before widespread travel over the Lunar New Year holiday triggers a second wave through the middle of February.

The third peak would hit from late February to mid-March as those infected over the holiday return to their places of work, he added.

Related Topics

Attack World Poor China Holidays Chongqing Beijing Hub February May Sunday From Top Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

2 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.