China Reports No New Domestic Virus Cases For First Time, But 34 Imported

Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

China reports no new domestic virus cases for first time, but 34 imported

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad.

There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.

