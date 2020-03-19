China Reports No New Domestic Virus Cases For First Time, But 34 Imported
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad.
There were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, according to the National Health Commission.