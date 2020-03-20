UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports No New Local Virus Cases For Second Day

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

China reports no new local virus cases for second day

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :China on Friday reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a second straight day, but its progress against the disease was confronted by another increase in imported infections.

The country's drop in cases offers a ray of hope for the rest of the world as a slew of other nations go into lockdown in an effort to emulate China's tactic against the disease.

The number of deaths in China has also slowed dramatically, with the National Health Commission reporting only three new fatalities, the lowest daily increase since it started publishing figures in January.

In a grim milestone showing how the crisis has moved from Asia to Europe, China's death toll, now at 3,248, was overtaken on Thursday by Italy, where more than 3,400 people have now died.

There have been nearly 81,000 infections in China but fewer than 7,000 people remain sick with the COVID-19 disease.

The virus is believed to have emerged in an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Some 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province were locked down in late January, but authorities are progressively easing the travel curbs as cases have dwindled.

But China is now worried about a second wave of infections coming from abroad, prompting several regions including Beijing to force international arrivals to go into 14-day quarantine.

The health commission reported 39 more imported cases on Friday, raising the total to 228.

Related Topics

World Europe China Died Wuhan Beijing Progress Italy January December Market From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

9 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

11 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.