China Reports No New Virus Cases For First Time

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the virus fight.

The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought the virus largely under control.

The official death toll in the country of 1.4 billion people stands at 4,634, well below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries.

