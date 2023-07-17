Open Menu

China Reports Record Temperature For Mid-July At 52.2C

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :China on Monday said the mercury hit 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northwest of the country over the weekend, setting a record for mid-July.

A weather station in the Xinjiang region's Sanbao village "recorded a temperature peak of 52.

2 degrees Celsius at 19:00 on July 16, breaking the historic heat record for the same period of the year", the China Meteorological Administration said in a statement.

The previous record of 50.6C was set in July 2017, according to the statement.

Sanbao lies on the outskirts of Turpan city, where authorities have told workers and students to stay home and ordered special vehicles to spray water on major thoroughfares, the meteorological body said.

Ground surface temperatures reached 80C in parts of Turpan on Sunday, according to the statement.

