UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports Sharp Drop In Spring Festival Travel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

China reports sharp drop in Spring Festival travel

BEIJING, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :China's passenger trips declined significantly during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, official data showed Tuesday.

During the travel rush, spanning from Jan. 28 to March 8 this year, an estimated 870 million trips were made nationwide. It plunged by 40.8 percent from the previous year, according to the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

The figure was also 70.9 percent less than that of the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush.

China's railways, however, handled 220 million passenger trips, up by 3.5 percent from last year's travel rush. Trips via roads were down by 50.2 percent to 600 million.

Passenger trips via waterways amounted to 15.34 million, up by 24.5 percent from the 2020 travel rush, while air trips dropped by 8.5 percent to 35.37 million.

Many Chinese people opted to stay put during the Spring Festival holiday this year in response to the government's call to avoid unnecessary gatherings as part of anti-epidemic measures.

Related Topics

China March 2019 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

11 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

15 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

21 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

23 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.