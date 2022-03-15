China reports sharp rise in Covid cases

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday reported 5,280 new Covid cases, more than double the previous day and the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The worst-hit area is the northeastern province of Jilin, which accounted for more than 3,000 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

Tuesday was the sixth day in a row that China had reported more 1,000 new virus cases.