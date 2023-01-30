China resumes issuing port visas for Japanese citizens

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :China's immigration authorities announced on Sunday the resumption of the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for Japanese citizens.

China resumed the services, which were suspended on Jan. 11, given that the Japanese Embassy and consulates in China have resumed issuing visas to Chinese citizens, said China's National Immigration Administration.