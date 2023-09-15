China retail sales surge in August, boost hopes for economy

Beijing, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese retail sales jumped last month, data showed Friday, beating expectations and fuelling hopes that consumers are helping kickstart the world's second-biggest economy.

The retail data, which also revealed a better-than-expected rise in industrial output, is the latest pointing to a stabilisation and follows a number of stimulus measures by the government.

Retail sales -- the main indicator of household consumption that is closely followed by markets -- jumped 4.6 percent on-year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

That marked a big improvement on July's 2.5 percent and was higher than the three percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Meanwhile, industrial production climbed 4.5 percent on-year, which was also a significant increase from July and more than estimated.