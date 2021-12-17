UrduPoint.com

China Revises Preliminary Calculation Of 2020 GDP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

China revises preliminary calculation of 2020 GDP

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 was revised to 101.36 trillion Yuan (about 15.92 trillion U.S. Dollars), official data showed Friday.

The amount represents a reduction of 241.9 billion yuan from the preliminary calculation, data from the final verification conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

At constant prices, the 2020 GDP increased 2.2 percent year on year, down 0.1 percentage point from the preliminary calculation, according to the NBS.

China's annual GDP goes through two sets of accounting in accordance with the current national economic accounting system. The first is the preliminary calculation of GDP, which will be revised in a final verification based on the annual statistical data, fiscal final accounts and departmental administrative records.

Related Topics

2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

6 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

1 minute ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

1 minute ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

2 minutes ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

2 minutes ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.