China revises up 2021 GDP growth to 8.4%

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday revised its gross domestic product growth for 2021 to 8.4%.

China's GDP reached 114.92 trillion Yuan ($16.52 trillion) in 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The preliminary calculation for the year was 8.1% growth, with the GDP figure 556.7 billion yuan ($80 billion) lower.

The services sector, accounting for more than half of China's GDP, grew 8.5% year-on-year in 2021, up from the initial estimate of an 8.2% rise.