China rolls out registration-based IPO system across the board

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :China has officially rolled out the across-the-board registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system with relevant rules coming into effect on Friday, according to the country's securities regulator.

Of milestone significance in the reform of China's capital market, the move has basically put in place the institutional arrangements for the registration-based system, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.