China, Russia to hold strategic security consultation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Beijing and Moscow will hold a four-day strategic security consultation starting on Monday in Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Chinese side will be represented by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while the Russian side will be represented by Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council.

The consultation will conclude on Thursday.

Wang's trip to Russia came a day after he had a two-day meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Malta where the two sides also discussed the Russia- Ukraine war.