China 's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China 's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.78 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 995.64 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

