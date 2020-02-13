UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sacks Party Chiefs At Virus Epicentre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

China sacks party chiefs at virus epicentre

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :China has sacked the top political leaders of virus-stricken Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, the highest-profile figures to be removed so far in a crisis that has killed 1,355.

The removals are the latest in a purge that saw Hubei's two most senior health officials fired earlier this week as criticism grows over the way the outbreak has been handled, with claims of under-reporting.

The province reported a dramatic spike in virus cases Thursday, raising the total number of nationwide infections to nearly 60,000 after Hubei authorities changed the way they count infections -- fuelling fears over a lack of transparency.

Jiang Chaoliang, Hubei's party secretary, will be replaced by Shanghai mayor Ying Yong, while Wuhan party chief Ma Guoqiang will be replaced by an official from Shandong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thursday's spike came as Hubei officials said they were correcting previous diagnoses to include people "clinically diagnosed" with the virus, adding 14,840 new cases to its total.

The new system means doctors can use lung imaging, rather than solely laboratory tests.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year at a seafood market in Hubei province's capital Wuhan.

Pressure on local officials for their perceived incompetence has mounted particularly after the death last week of a Chinese doctor who was punished by Wuhan authorities for raising the alarm about the new virus.

Wuhan authorities also faced criticism in January for going ahead with an annual public banquet for 40,000 families just days before the city was placed on lockdown.

Other changes have been taking place in the province, including the sacking of a top Red Cross official in Wuhan for dereliction of duty and the removal of health officials in other cities.

Related Topics

China Doctor Wuhan Shanghai January Market From Top

Recent Stories

Turkish President will arrive in Islamabad today

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

9 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

9 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

9 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.