China sanctions Pompeo, Trump officials for violating 'sovereignty'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China said Wednesday it was sanctioning more than two dozen members and ex-officials in former president Donald Trump's government, including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo, for violating the country's "sovereignty" by making "crazy" policy moves.

The move came as US President Joe Biden took the oath of office in Washington, ushering in a new administration that is expected to remain tough on China but commit to international cooperation after Trump's divisive "America First" approach.

"Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Those actions, it added, have "gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-US relations.

" "China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China's sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such US moves on China-related issues," the foreign ministry said.

Apart from Pompeo, those sanctioned include Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, national security advisor Robert O'Brien, assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs David Stilwell, health secretary Alex Azar and UN envoy Kelly Craft, among others.

Beijing also sanctioned former Trump national security advisor John Bolton and former senior advisor Steve Bannon.

The officials and their family members will be prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the foreign ministry said.

"They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," it added.