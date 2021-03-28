UrduPoint.com
China Sanctions US, Canadian Citizens In Xinjiang Row

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

China sanctions US, Canadian citizens in Xinjiang row

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :China announced sanctions against two Americans, a Canadian and a rights advocacy body Saturday over their criticism of Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs, but Washington said the tit-for-tat measure would only intensify the spotlight on Xinjiang.

At least one million Uyghurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in the northwestern region, according to rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States sanctioned several members of Xinjiang's political and economic hierarchy this week over the allegations.

China retaliated Saturday, with its foreign ministry accusing the United States and Canada of imposing sanctions "based on rumours and disinformation".

The officials targeted by Beijing, who are also banned from conducting business with Chinese citizens and institutions, "must stop political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues, stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any form," the ministry said.

"Otherwise, they will get their fingers burnt."Two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, as well as Canadian MP Michael Chong, and a Canadian parliamentary committee on human rights, are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the foreign ministry said.

The latest sanctions add to the ones announced earlier this week by Beijing against individuals from the EU and Britain.

