China, Saudi Arabia maintains normal energy cooperation: Spokesperson

BEIJING, August 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday said China and Saudi Arabia maintained normal energy cooperation.

Terming the allegation that China was cooperating with Saudi Arabia for possible nuclear weapons research and development baseless, the spokesperson told the regular briefing that two countries had established a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"In recent years, bilateral relations have developed steadily and healthily, and the two sides have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields," he added.

The spokesperson maintained that China had always taken a responsible attitude to actively promote the development of the global peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"China will continue to strictly abide by its international obligations on non-proliferation, and cooperate with other countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, so as to contribute to sustainable global development," he added.

The New York Times has recently reported that the American intelligence agencies are investigating whether Saudi Arabia is using Chinese technology for possible nuclear weapons research and development.

The Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry has also issued a statement and categorically denied the allegations.