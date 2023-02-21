China says deeply concerned over 'out of control' Ukraine conflict

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :China's foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is "deeply concerned" about the conflict in Ukraine, which is "intensifying and even getting out of control".

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the war in Ukraine, while maintaining close ties with its strategic ally Russia.

Beijing has pledged to publish a proposal aimed at finding a "political solution" to end the war ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24.

The United States has accused China of mulling arms shipments to Russia, claims Beijing has denied.

"It has been nearly a year since the crisis in Ukraine escalated across the board," Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said at a conference on global security in Beijing.

"China is deeply concerned that the conflict is intensifying and even getting out of control."Beijing would "offer Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security," he added.