UrduPoint.com

China Says Deeply Concerned Over 'out Of Control' Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 10:20 AM

China says deeply concerned over 'out of control' Ukraine conflict

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :China's foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is "deeply concerned" about the conflict in Ukraine, which is "intensifying and even getting out of control".

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the war in Ukraine, while maintaining close ties with its strategic ally Russia.

Beijing has pledged to publish a proposal aimed at finding a "political solution" to end the war ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24.

The United States has accused China of mulling arms shipments to Russia, claims Beijing has denied.

"It has been nearly a year since the crisis in Ukraine escalated across the board," Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said at a conference on global security in Beijing.

"China is deeply concerned that the conflict is intensifying and even getting out of control."Beijing would "offer Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Beijing United States February All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

1 hour ago
 Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

9 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

10 hours ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.