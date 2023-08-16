China says economic recovery 'tortuous' but Western critics will be 'proven wrong'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :China said on Wednesday its economic recovery "will be a bumpy and tortuous process", but insisted Western critics "will for sure be proven wrong".

"After the smooth transition of the epidemic prevention and control, China's economic recovery is a wave-like development and a tortuous process, which will inevitably face difficulties and problems," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference.

"A number of Western politicians and media have hyped up the periodic problems in China's post-epidemic economic recovery process. But eventually, they will for sure be proven wrong," he added.

"We never shy away from problems, we have taken proactive measures to solve problems, and the results have been or are being seen," Wang said.