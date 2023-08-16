Open Menu

China Says Economic Recovery 'tortuous' But Western Critics Will Be 'proven Wrong'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China says economic recovery 'tortuous' but Western critics will be 'proven wrong'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :China said on Wednesday its economic recovery "will be a bumpy and tortuous process", but insisted Western critics "will for sure be proven wrong".

"After the smooth transition of the epidemic prevention and control, China's economic recovery is a wave-like development and a tortuous process, which will inevitably face difficulties and problems," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference.

"A number of Western politicians and media have hyped up the periodic problems in China's post-epidemic economic recovery process. But eventually, they will for sure be proven wrong," he added.

"We never shy away from problems, we have taken proactive measures to solve problems, and the results have been or are being seen," Wang said.

Related Topics

China Media From

Recent Stories

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

13 minutes ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

19 minutes ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

35 minutes ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

1 hour ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

3 hours ago
Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

3 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

3 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

3 hours ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

4 hours ago
 Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous