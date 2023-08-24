Open Menu

China Says Fukushima Wastewater Release 'extremely Selfish And Irresponsible'

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

China says Fukushima wastewater release 'extremely selfish and irresponsible'

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Thursday slammed the release of wastewater from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, branding it "extremely selfish and irresponsible".

Japan began discharging the treated contaminated water from the stricken plant earlier on Thursday in an operation it insists is safe but has generated a fierce backlash from China.

The release has also been deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but Beijing has banned food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, with Hong Kong following suit.

"The ocean is the common property of all humanity, and forcibly starting the discharge of Fukushima's nuclear wastewater into the ocean is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores international public interests," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan "did not prove the legitimacy" of the plan or the "long-term reliability of the nuclear wastewater purification equipment", it said.

Tokyo also "did not prove the authenticity and accuracy of the nuclear wastewater data, (and) did not prove that ocean discharge is harmless to the marine environment and human health".

"What the Japanese side has done is to push the risks onto the whole world (and) pass on the pain to future generations of human beings", the statement said.

"By treating the release of the wastewater as a fait accompli, the Japanese side has simultaneously placed itself in the international dock." In 2011, three reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people.

Since then, plant operator TEPCO has collected 1.34 million cubic meters of water contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors, along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

The beginning of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site.

Beijing said in its statement that "the handling of Japan's Fukushima wastewater is an important matter of nuclear security, (whose) impacts cross national borders".

"The Japanese side should not cause secondary harm for local people or even the people of the world out of its own self-interest."

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake World Water China Nuclear Beijing Hong Kong Fukushima Japan SITE Olympics All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

10 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

10 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

11 hours ago
NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

11 hours ago
 Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

11 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

11 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

12 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous