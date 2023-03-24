China says it does not ask companies to 'hand over data' gathered abroad

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Beijing said on Friday that it does not ask companies to hand over data gathered overseas, as Chinese-owned TikTok faces calls for a ban in the United States.

China "has never and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in a foreign country, in a way that violates local law", foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

The Chinese government "attaches great importance to protecting data privacy", she said.