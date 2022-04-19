UrduPoint.com

China Says It Has Signed Security Pact With Solomon Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday confirmed it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific.

"The foreign ministers of China and the Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

