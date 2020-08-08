China says it opposes 'barbarous' Hong Kong sanctions by US

Hong Kong, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :China's office in Hong Kong on Saturday denounced Washington's decision to sanction key officials over sliding freedoms in the business hub, calling the move "barbarous and rude".

"The ill intentions of US politicians to support people who are anti-China and messing up Hong Kong have been clearly revealed," Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong said in a statement.