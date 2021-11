China says launched enhanced climate action plan with US

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :China and the United States on Wednesday announced a joint initiative to deliver enhanced climate action, Beijing's longtime climate envoy told the COP26 summit.

"Both sides recognise that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris Agreement goals so we will jointly strengthen climate action," Xie Zhenhua told reporters in a surprise announcement.

China and US are the two largest emitters in the world and together account for nearly 40 percent of all carbon pollution.

Xie said the plan would involve "concrete plans" for enhanced action this decade and that both the US and China were ready "to work on the finalisation of the Paris Agreement rulebook" at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

The 2015 Paris accord commits nations to work towards limiting global temperature rises to between 1.

5C and 2C through sweeping emissions cuts.

Xie said that China and the US had carried out 30 virtual meetings over the course of the last 10 months to come up with the initiative.

"As the two major powers in the world, China and the United States have to take on the responsibility to work together with other parties in address climate change," he said.

"The release of this joint declaration shows that cooperation is the only choice for China and the US," said Xie.

Delegates in Glasgow are negotiating how to implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, in addition to how vulnerable nations can be helped to fight climate change.

The United Nations said that all countries emissions cutting plans, taken together, were currently set to warm Earth 2.7C by 2100.