UrduPoint.com

China Says Launched Enhanced Climate Action Plan With US

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

China says launched enhanced climate action plan with US

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :China and the United States on Wednesday announced a joint initiative to deliver enhanced climate action, Beijing's longtime climate envoy told the COP26 summit.

"Both sides recognise that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris Agreement goals so we will jointly strengthen climate action," Xie Zhenhua told reporters in a surprise announcement.

China and US are the two largest emitters in the world and together account for nearly 40 percent of all carbon pollution.

Xie said the plan would involve "concrete plans" for enhanced action this decade and that both the US and China were ready "to work on the finalisation of the Paris Agreement rulebook" at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

The 2015 Paris accord commits nations to work towards limiting global temperature rises to between 1.

5C and 2C through sweeping emissions cuts.

Xie said that China and the US had carried out 30 virtual meetings over the course of the last 10 months to come up with the initiative.

"As the two major powers in the world, China and the United States have to take on the responsibility to work together with other parties in address climate change," he said.

"The release of this joint declaration shows that cooperation is the only choice for China and the US," said Xie.

Delegates in Glasgow are negotiating how to implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, in addition to how vulnerable nations can be helped to fight climate change.

The United Nations said that all countries emissions cutting plans, taken together, were currently set to warm Earth 2.7C by 2100.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Beijing Paris Glasgow United States 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

2 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

1 hour ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.