China says lodged complaints over US, S. Korea, Japan Camp David statement

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China said Monday it had lodged complaints over a statement released at a first-of-its-kind summit of the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan in which they criticised Beijing's "aggressive behaviour".

US President Joe Biden hosted the summit -- described as launching a "new chapter" of close, three-way security cooperation -- at the Camp David presidential retreat.

The three leaders said in a joint statement on Friday they opposed the "dangerous and aggressive behavior" of China in maritime disputes in the East and South China Sea.

Beijing hit back on Monday, saying the leaders had "smeared and attacked China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and deliberately sowed discord between China and its neighbours".