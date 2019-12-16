UrduPoint.com
China Says Ozil 'deceived By Fake News' Of Muslim Minority Uighur Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

China says Ozil 'deceived by fake news' of Muslim minority Uighur treatment

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :China said Monday that Arsenal player Mesut Ozil was "deceived by fake news" after he posted criticism of Beijing's treatment of its Uighur minority, and called for him to visit Xinjiang to see for himself.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Ozil's "judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks" and he would be "pleased to see him going to Xinjiang and having a look".

