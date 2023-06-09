UrduPoint.com

China Says Palestinian President To Visit Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China says Palestinian president to visit next week

Beijing, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will make a state visit to China next week, Beijing said on Friday, after China said it was ready to help facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the state of Palestine Mahmud Abbas will pay a state visit to China from June 13 to 16," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in April told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to aid peace negotiations.

Qin encouraged "steps to resume peace talks" and said that "China is ready to provide convenience for this", in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Xinhua reported.

And Qin told Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki that Beijing supports the resumption of talks as soon as possible, according to the state news agency.

