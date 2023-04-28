UrduPoint.com

China Says Philippine Boat's 'provocative Action' Caused Near-crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :China said Friday that a near-collision in the South China Sea between a Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists was caused by the latter's "premeditated and provocative action".

The near-miss off the Spratly Islands on Sunday was the latest in a long string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the contested waterway.

The latest row comes days before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is due to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss growing regional tensions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

