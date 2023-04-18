UrduPoint.com

China Says 'political Manipulation' Behind US Arrests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :China said on Tuesday that "political manipulation" was behind the arrests of two men the United States accused of setting up an unauthorised Chinese police station in New York.

Authorities in the city also charged dozens of Chinese security officials over a campaign to monitor and harass US-based dissidents.

"China firmly opposes the US side's slandering, smearing, engaging in political manipulation, and maliciously concocting the so-called transnational repression narrative," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"We urge the US to immediately reflect on itself, abandon Cold War thinking and ideological biases, immediately stop related erroneous practices, stop political manipulation, and stop smear attacks against China," he added.

