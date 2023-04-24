UrduPoint.com

China Says Respects 'sovereign' Status Of All Ex-Soviet States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China says respects 'sovereign' status of all ex-Soviet states

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :China said on Monday it respected the "sovereign state status" of all ex-Soviet countries.

"China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

Mao told journalists: "China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China has always adhered to the principle of mutual respect and equality to develop bilateral friendly and cooperative relations."

