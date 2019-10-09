UrduPoint.com
China Says Thailand's Panda Died From Heart Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

China says Thailand's panda died from heart attack

Beijing, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A giant panda whose sudden death in Thailand died from a heart attack, according to a Chinese government agency.

China dispatched a team of experts to Thailand after 19-year-old Chuang Chuang died at the Chiang Mai Zoo on September 16. Pandas can live up to 30 years in captivity.

The panda had been living in an air-conditioned enclosure with female Lin Hui.

Chuang Chuang's demise became a trending topic on China's Weibo, a popular social media platform where people discussed the "suspicious circumstances" of his death.

After an autopsy, a joint group of Thai and Chinese experts "unanimously" concluded that there was no trauma on the panda's body and no foreign body in his trachea, China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration said on its Weibo account on Tuesday.

The cause of death was "an acute attack of chronic heart failure" resulting in a lack of oxygen, it said.

Chiang Mai zoo director Wutthichai Muangmun told reporters at the time that before his death, Chuang Chuang was doing what he liked best -- eating bamboo.

