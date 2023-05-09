UrduPoint.com

China Says To Expel Canada's Top Diplomat In Shanghai

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

China says to expel Canada's top diplomat in Shanghai

Shanghai, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :China said Tuesday it was expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa said it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing.

Beijing's foreign ministry labelled Jennifer Lynn Lalonde "persona non grata" in an English statement published online, adding "China reserves the right to further react".

Lalonde was told to leave China by May 13.

"China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious demarches and strong protest to Canada," the statement said, referring to Ottawa's decision to expel a Chinese diplomat in Toronto.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata," it added.

"China reserves the right to further react." Neither Canada's foreign ministry nor its embassy in Beijing or Shanghai consulate replied to requests for comment from AFP.

Beijing's move comes after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei would have to leave the country.

Canada, she said, would "not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs".

