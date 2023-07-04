Open Menu

China Says UK Offering 'protection To Fugitives' After Bounty Put On Hong Kong Activists

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Beijing, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :China has accused the UK of giving protection to fugitives after its foreign secretary slammed Hong Kong's decision to offer bounties for information leading to the capture of activists based overseas.

"British politicians have openly offered protection for fugitives," a spokesperson for Beijing's embassy in London said in a statement late Monday.

"This is crude interference in Hong Kong's rule of law and China's internal affairs," they continued. "China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firmly opposes this."Hong Kong police on Monday offered HK$1 million bounties for information leading to the capture of eight activists based abroad and wanted for national security crimes.

