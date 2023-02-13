China says US balloons entered airspace 'more than 10 times' since 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Washington flew balloons into China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, Beijing said on Monday, after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States.

Relations between the US and China have soured in recent weeks in the wake of Washington's decision to shoot down the alleged spy craft in early February, which Beijing has insisted was for civilian purposes.

A number of other such devices have since been shot down over the United States and Canada, though Beijing has only admitted that the first was one of its own.

And on Monday China accused the US of sending over 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022.

"It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.

"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," he added.

Asked how China responded to those alleged incursions, Wang said Beijing's "handling (of these incidents) was responsible and professional".

"If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, I suggest you refer to the US side," he added.