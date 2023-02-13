UrduPoint.com

China Says US Balloons Entered Airspace 'more Than 10 Times' Since 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China says US balloons entered airspace 'more than 10 times' since 2022

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Washington flew balloons into China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, Beijing said on Monday, after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States.

Relations between the US and China have soured in recent weeks in the wake of Washington's decision to shoot down the alleged spy craft in early February, which Beijing has insisted was for civilian purposes.

A number of other such devices have since been shot down over the United States and Canada, though Beijing has only admitted that the first was one of its own.

And on Monday China accused the US of sending over 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022.

"It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.

"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," he added.

Asked how China responded to those alleged incursions, Wang said Beijing's "handling (of these incidents) was responsible and professional".

"If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, I suggest you refer to the US side," he added.

Related Topics

China Washington Canada Beijing United States January February From

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

49 minutes ago
 realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

1 hour ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.