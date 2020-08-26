UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says US Spy Plane Entered No-fly Zone: Xinhua

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

China says US spy plane entered no-fly zone: Xinhua

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :China said a US spy plane entered a no-fly zone used by the Chinese military for live-fire drills, branding it an act of provocation, state media said Tuesday.

The U-2 reconnaissance jet's flight over an area in northern China violated safety rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

"The US action could easily have resulted in misjudgments and even accidents," said the report, adding "that the move was an obvious provocation." "China firmly opposes such provocative actions and has lodged solemn representations with the US side."Beijing's anger comes as US and Chinese relations have deteriorated to historic lows, with confrontations simmering on trade, military and political matters.

On the military front, US naval forces regularly conduct operations near Taiwan and in the South China Sea, effectively challenging China's territorial claims.

Related Topics

China Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

42 minutes ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

16 minutes ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

42 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

42 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.