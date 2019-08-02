China says US tariffs 'not constructive' way to end trade war

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :China's foreign minister said Friday tariffs are "not a constructive" way to solve the US trade war after President Donald Trump threatened to hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with new duties.

"Slapping on tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it's not the correct way," Wang Yi said on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asia's top diplomats in Bangkok, according to footage broadcast on a Chinese television station.