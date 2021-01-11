UrduPoint.com
China Says WHO Coronavirus Experts To Visit From Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A World Health Organization team of ten scientists will visit China from Thursday to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's National Health Commission said in a statement Monday.

On the trip, which was delayed due to visas not being approved, the WHO team "will conduct joint research cooperation on the origins of covid 19 with Chinese scientists," the statement said.

