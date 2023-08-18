Open Menu

China Says Xi To Pay State Visit To S. Africa, Attend BRICS Summit Next Week

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

China says Xi to pay state visit to S. Africa, attend BRICS summit next week

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa next week, the foreign ministry said Friday, while confirming the president will attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Africa has emerged as a renewed diplomatic battleground, with the West, Russia and China vying for influence amid heightened competition for minerals and international divisions fostered by the war in Ukraine.

"At the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in an online statement.

This will be Xi's second international trip of 2023, after paying an official state visit to Russia in March.

The heads of Brazil, China, India and South Africa plus Russia's top diplomat will gather on August 22-24 under the theme "BRICS and Africa", South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier this month.

Related Topics

India Africa Ukraine Russia China Visit Johannesburg Brazil South Africa March August From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

9 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

10 hours ago
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

10 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

10 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

10 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous